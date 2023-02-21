Rob Dawson says there's no reason to discount Manchester United from the Premier League title race while Marcus Rashford continues to score. (1:13)

Manchester United are not planning an extravagant spend in the summer transfer market even if the Qatar takeover bid is successful, sources have told ESPN.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani made his offer to buy the club public on Friday with the promise to "return United to its former glories both on and off the pitch."

Al Thani is ready to invest in the squad as soon as possible if his buy-out is successful but sources have told ESPN he would have to be restrained in the transfer market initially otherwise the club could be at risk of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

United spent more than £200 million to bolster Erik ten Hag's squad last summer but were restricted to three loan signings -- Wout Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland -- in the January window.

Sources have told ESPN that although commercial, broadcast and matchday revenue streams have remained strong, dropping out of the Champions League and a lack of significant player departures has meant United are keeping a close eye on FFP compliance.

Club officials are hoping for clarity over the ownership situation by the end of the season at the latest.

Al Thani and British billionaire Sri Jim Ratcliffe have made their bids public while sources have told ESPN that Raine Group, the merchant bank handling the process, received other proposals ahead of Friday's soft deadline.

Despite ongoing negotiations over a possible sale of the club, it is being described as "business as usual" at Old Trafford with plans being put in place ahead of the summer transfer window plus talks to extend key contracts including with Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, David De Gea and Alejandro Garnacho.

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag will have money to spend in the summer, even if the Glazers are still in control, and contract negotiations are unaffected.

Meanwhile, United have announced that the price of season tickets will be increased for the first time in 11 years.

The average for an adult season ticket is set to rise by 5% for the 2023-24 season. United sources have told ESPN the increase is down to the rising costs associated with staging matches.