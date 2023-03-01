Tottenham Hotspur scout Jeff Vetere has resigned amid a furore over a television interview in South America during which he revealed one of the club's transfer targets.

Sources have told ESPN that Vetere left his post before a review into his probationary period was completed, having only been appointed by football managing director Fabio Paratici in September.

Vetere is thought to have angered senior figures at Spurs after appearing on Columbian outlet WinSportsTV and claiming Atletico Nacional goalkeeper Kevin Mier is a player the club were considering signing.

A formal meeting was held into Vetere's conduct but before any conclusion was reached, the 58-year-old resigned. He reportedly told the television station that he had watched Mier play against Medelin and expressed his belief the 22-year-old could potentially suit a move to England.

Tottenham are in the market for a goalkeeper given Hugo Lloris is 36-years-old and his contract expires in 2024 but the club are likely to have taken a dim view of any staff member publicly discussing their recruitment strategy.

Vetere's previous role as Birmingham City's director of football ended in 2018. Prior to that, he worked for Real Madrid, Newcastle and Aston Villa among other clubs.