Joao Felix has hinted he could be open to joining Chelsea on a permanent basis but stressed the importance of Champions League football in determining his future.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea in January on a six-month loan from Atletico Madrid, shortly after extending his contract with the LaLiga club to 2027.

Felix has recovered from the disappointment of a rash red card on his debut against Fulham to produce a series of promising displays, scoring once in six outings to date.

Chelsea have spent around £600 million since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital led a takeover of the club last May but will target further reinforcements this summer, although they are yet to decide whether to pursue a longer-term deal for Felix.

Asked for his view on the situation, Felix told a news conference on Monday: "In terms of if I want to stay or not, I think the future, no-one knows. Now I am just focused on tomorrow's game. After that, we don't know what will happen. But I am happy here. The club is so big is amazing, everyone behind the club is so good so yes I am happy to be here."

Chelsea will attempt to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, an achievement which would ease the pressure on head coach Graham Potter.

Chelsea secured a 1-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday to record their first victory since Jan. 15 and only their third in 16 games across all competitions -- a run which has left them languishing in 10th place, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham.

Pushed on whether Champions League football would be a factor in where he plays next season, Felix said: "Playing Champions League is always different. It is the competition that everyone wants to play.

"But now I am focused on this Champions League, tomorrow's game. We have a lot of games yet to try to reach the Champions League in the league. It is not over. Playing Champions League, it is [an] important decision. But the future, no one knows so let's see what happens."

Despite the club's poor form prior to facing Dortmund, Felix added: "[There is] zero pressure. This is our job. We just have to enjoy, win the games. Our levels of confidence and attention are high because we have to win. But we will enjoy. If we do the things right, we will win."