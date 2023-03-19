The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Salah considering his options

Mohamed Salah is increasingly interested in the idea of leaving Liverpool during the summer transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

Having initially signed in 2017, the Egypt international has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side and even signed a contract extension until June 2025 last summer.

Even so, the 30-year-old is now questioning his future, potentially leaving Liverpool without any of their prolific trio from seasons gone by, as Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich and Roberto Firmino is set to depart at the end of the campaign.

Salah is said to want to join another European giant to give new meaning to his career, despite there not being too many clubs who could offer the finances and sporting challenge he desires. It is added that Spain is the forward's preferred destination if he is to depart Anfield when the transfer window opens.

Liverpool have endured a disappointing season so far, in which the Reds were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 and currently sit sixth in the Premier League table.

Even so, Salah has been in good form, recording 22 goals and 11 assists in 39 matches across all competitions.

Mohamed Salah, right, is open to the idea of leaving Anfield, especially given that Liverpool may miss out on UCL qualification. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Aston Villa and Everton are both monitoring the situation of Romelu Lukaku, according to Ekrem Konur, with the striker currently on loan at Internazionale from Chelsea. Injuries have contributed to the 29-year-old only managing nine starts across all competitions so far this season, with his future seemingly far from decided.

- Aston Villa are being joined by other Premier League clubs in showing an interest in AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to Calciomercato, who add that Villa have been interested the 25-year-old for months. Roma could be willing to let the Englishman leave, although it would take over €40 million to make a deal happen.

- Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on the situation of Leeds United defender Robin Koch as the London club consider a summer move, according to Football Insider. The 26-year-old is on Spurs' shortlist as they aim to bring in a centre-back, with it being felt that his price could drop if Leeds are relegated -- especially with the German's contract ending in 2024. Spurs are also looking at Koch's Leeds teammate Jack Harrison.

- Ajax Amsterdam want to extend the contract of 22-year-old forward Mohammed Kudus, reports Ekrem Konur, who adds that Real Madrid and Manchester United are interested in the Ghana international. Kudus has recorded 18 goals and five assists in 35 matches across all competitions this term and currently has a contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

- Speaking after Borussia Dortmund's 6-1 win over FC Koln, club captain Marco Reus told Sky Sports Deutschland: "I would like to end my career here." This comes amid speculation around the 33-year-old midfielder's future, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.