Andreas Pereira explains his decision to swap Manchester United for Fulham, before the two sides meet in the FA Cup. (1:08)

Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Andreas Pereira's situation at Fulham as they begin considering replacements for Mason Mount, sources have told ESPN.

Contract talks between Chelsea and Mount have stalled, raising the possibility the England international could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer before becoming a free agent in 2024.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources have told ESPN that Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are looking at Mount, while Chelsea are considering Pereira to fill the void after the midfielder's impressive season at Fulham.

Pereira's form at Craven Cottage in his first campaign following his summer move from United has also attracted attention from Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, sources have told ESPN. Only five players have registered more than his six Premier League assists this season and he is viewed by PSG, in particular, as a cost-effective signing while they deal with Financial Fair Play concerns.

Sources have told ESPN that Pereira is happy at Fulham but would find the opportunity to join one of Europe's leading clubs hard to turn down.

His future may also depend on that of Fulham manager Marco Silva, who Pereira credits with getting the best out of him so far this season.

Andres Pereira joined Fulham from Manchester United last summer. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Pereira, who Fulham value between £25 million and £35m, has a contract at Craven Cottage until 2026 with the option of another year.

There is also a relegation release clause included in his deal set at £15m. Fulham are ninth in the table and safe from the drop this season but the clause would come back into effect next year and relegation next season could see them lose more than £10m on any transfer.

Pereira has scored three goals in 32 appearances this season and was applauded off following the 3-1 defeat to former club United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Pereira had a hand in Fulham's goal before Erik ten Hag's team mounted a comeback helped by three red cards handed out to Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Silva.