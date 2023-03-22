Antonio Conte lets loose on Tottenham in a furious postmatch news conference following the 3-3 draw with Southampton. (1:20)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Dean Henderson in the summer if Manchester United decide to let him leave, sources have told ESPN.

Henderson is on loan at Nottingham Forest until the end of the season and is set for talks with United about his future.

The 26-year-old has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 with the option of another year but he's keen to play regular football in an effort to force his way into the England squad ahead of the Euros in Germany in 2024 and the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

United refused to include a buy option in Henderson's loan agreement with Forest last summer.

Dean Henderson has made 18 Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest this season, keeping six clean sheets. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham are looking at possible replacements for current No.1 Hugo Lloris ahead of the summer transfer window and are considering Henderson along with Everton's Jordan Pickford. Pickford signed a new contract at Goodison Park in February and is only likely to leave if Everton are relegated.

Sources have told ESPN that Tottenham striker Harry Kane is on United's list of transfer targets, although the asking price for the England captain is more than £100 million and there is an acceptance at the club that negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would not be straightforward and any deal could drag on until very late in the window.

However, Spurs' interest in Henderson could encourage Levy to be more open to talks over a deal for Kane.

As well as a striker, United are also looking at signing another goalkeeper this summer. Sources have told ESPN that Brentford's David Raya and Porto's Diogo Costa are among the club's targets.

Contract talks with current first-choice David de Gea are ongoing. United are keen to agree a deal on a reduced basic wage but including significant bonuses depending on the number of appearances made by the Spaniard, whose current contract is set to expire in June.