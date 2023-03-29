Rob Dawson explains the likely repercussions for Manchester United if the Glazer family's valuation isn't met. (1:42)

The options for the Glazers if Man United bids fall short (1:42)

Manchester United are planning to step up contract talks with Marcus Rashford before the end of the season, sources have told ESPN.

United triggered a one-year option in Rashford's contract in December that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024, but the club are keen to agree a long-term deal.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources close to Rashford insist that the striker is focused on having a successful end to the season but that representatives expect to make a step forward in negotiations before the end of the campaign.

United, according to sources, would like to reach an agreement by the end of the year and ideally by the start of next season.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in Rashford in the past, but the 25-year-old is expected to stay at United, where he is enjoying the best season of his career under Erik ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed an impressive season under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

United are looking for a striker ahead of the summer transfer window, but Rashford remains a key part of Ten Hag's plans.

Sources have told ESPN that the club are ready to listen to offers for a number of senior players in a bid to increase the summer budget and navigate financial fair play constraints.

Scott McTominay, who scored both goals in Scotland's 2-0 win over Spain on Tuesday, is wanted by Newcastle United, while there is also interest from the Premier League and Europe in Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Dean Henderson.

Eric Bailly and Alex Telles will be allowed to leave permanently after loan spells this season.

Anthony Elanga and Brandon Williams are likely to be made available on loan, and Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are set to leave at the end of their contracts in June.

Meanwhile, United are carrying out an internal investigation before making a decision on Mason Greenwood's future after criminal charges against the 21-year-old were dropped in February. Greenwood is under contract until 2025 but hasn't played or trained since January 2022.