Frank Lampard says Chelsea "have to believe" if they are to fightback vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League. (0:54)

Chelsea are expected to make a final push to convince Mason Mount to sign a new contract otherwise the midfielder is set to leave the club this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Sources told ESPN in February that talks had stalled over a new deal, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United among the clubs monitoring the situation. There has been no tangible progress in the two months since with the 24-year-old's contract expiring in summer next year.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources said Mount is seeking a wage commensurate with his status as an England international and a senior player at Chelsea with Reece James' £250,000-a-week deal thought to be a benchmark in negotiations.

Chelsea are yet to reach that figure in negotiations but sources have told ESPN that further conversations will take place before the situation comes to a head one way or the other this summer.

The club want to keep Mount but also need to trim their squad and ensure compliance with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations after spending almost £600 million since Todd Boehly's takeover of the club last May.

Chelsea also reported losses of £121m during the 2021-22 season, during which time the club's operational activities were severely restricted as a result of United Kingdom government sanctions on former owner Roman Abramovich over his alleged ties to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

Raising money from player departures will be an important element of their summer transfer strategy and Mount is unlikely to be short of options if he fails to agree terms and Chelsea decide to cash in.

Sources have told ESPN that while there are no concrete offers for Mount as yet, Liverpool, City and United have all asked to be kept informed of the situation while Juventus are also interested but their involvement in a possible move in part depends on the prospect of more financial charges relating to past transfer conduct.

Thomas Tuchel's appointment at Bayern Munich raises another possible destination given he holds Mount in high regard from their time working together at Chelsea.

The identity of Chelsea's next permanent manager could also be a factor in Mount's future. Mount has an excellent relationship with caretaker boss Frank Lampard, having spent a season on loan at Derby with him prior to breaking into the first-team during Lampard's first spell in charge at Stamford Bridge. However, Lampard is not thought to be in contention for the role beyond this summer.

Chelsea are still considering between five and seven candidates for the managerial post, although sources suggest Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are considered the front-runners. The club are also expected to speak to Mauricio Pochettino among others with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim thought to have his admirers within the Chelsea hierarchy.