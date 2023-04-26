Valentín Castellanos finds the back of the net four times for Girona vs. Real Madrid. (2:11)

New York City FC's on-loan striker Valentin "Taty" Castellanos is available for €15 million ($16.6m) this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Castellanos is currently on loan at LaLiga's Girona and scored four times in their stunning 4-2 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Sources have told ESPN that the 24-year-old will be allowed to leave permanently if his valuation is met.

Castellanos has scored 11 goals in LaLiga this season and in 2021 hit 19 goals for New York City FC to win MLS' Golden Boot award. He added three more goals in the playoffs that year to help NYCFC lift their first MLS Cup title.

Castellanos is a product of City Football Club's multi-club approach.

The Argentinian joined Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay in 2017 before moving to New York City FC in 2018. After scoring 50 MLS goals, he joined Girona in a season-long loan deal last summer. All three clubs he has represented since 2017 have been owned by City Football Group.

In 2021, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talked up Castellanos' qualities after discussions with his scouting department at the Etihad Stadium. He said: "I think he is a guy who will do the next step in Europe.

"What I saw when the scouting department talked to me, I know he's a quality player and ready to make the next step to Europe and we will see where."