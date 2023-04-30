Herculez Gomez analyses how a potential transfer to MLS for Lionel Messi could impact the league on a global scale. (1:57)

Lionel Messi would be "welcomed with open arms" if he decides to return to LaLiga, according to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales.

Messi, 35, is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and has not yet agreed an extension with the Ligue 1 club, which he joined from Barcelona in 2021.

Barcelona are looking into the possibility of re-signing Messi although LaLiga president Javier Tebas warned that LaLiga won't change their financial fair play rules to allow him to return.

When asked about Messi's future during his trip to Andorra, Rubiales said: "If he [Messi] returns to LaLiga he will be welcomed with open arms. In the end all Spaniards and also all fans of Spanish football want that the best players are in our league.

"Whatever happens, Leo Messi is unique in world football, and I will always wish him the best."

Messi spent 20 years at Barcelona and helped the club win 35 trophies but left for PSG because of a financial crisis in August 2021.

Rubiales was full of praise for Messi, whom he played against when he was on the books of Levante in 2006.

"I was lucky enough to play against Leo Messi, although I don't know if you could say it was good or bad luck because I had to mark him," he said. "He is a one-off, a spectacular, fantastic player."

As recently as March, Tebas publicly said that Barca must either cut from the wage bill or raise in transfer fees as much as €200 million to even consider being able to bring in new players.

There is also interest in the Argentina captain from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, while Inter Miami CF have also positioned themselves in the race should he become a free agent in the summer.