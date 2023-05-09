Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder's departure from Chelsea will come as a blow to the London club. Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC

Chelsea duo Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder are set to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season, sources have told ESPN.

Centre-back Eriksson has been at Chelsea since 2017 having joined from Linkoping, while forward Harder linked up with Emma Hayes' side in 2020 on a three-year deal for what was reportedly a world-record transfer fee.

The two have established themselves as integral parts of the Chelsea side that won the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Women's Super League titles and the past two FA Cups.

But with both their contracts up this summer, sources have told ESPN Eriksson and Harder have agreed to move to Bayern . The duo were also linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Bayern have won the race with the news first reported by Amanda Zaza and Christina Paulos.

Both will feature prominently at this summer's World Cup, Eriksson for Sweden and Harder for Denmark, and are then set to move to the Frauen-Bundesliga ahead of the 2023-24 campaign where they will link up with Georgia Stanway, Lea Schuller, Giulia Gwinn and Lina Magull.