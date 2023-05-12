Declan Rice has attracted a lot of interested from Premier League clubs. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

David Moyes has said there is a "good chance" that West Ham United captain Declan Rice could leave the club this summer.

ESPN reported earlier this month that West Ham are expected to demand £100 million for midfielder with a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

The 24-year-old's deal expires in 2024 but there is an option to extend by a further 12 months.

"We honestly hope he stays," Moyes told a news conference on Friday. "We'd love for him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case at the end of the season.

"So that's one of the scenarios around planning. There are plans that we have Dec here but we're also fully aware there is a good chance we won't have him."

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal want to pursue a deal for Rice at the end of the season while Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool are monitoring developments.

Rice was instrumental once again as West Ham earned a comeback 2-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal.

Moyes' team travel to London rivals Brentford on Sunday before the second leg in the Netherlands as they look to reach a first European final since 1976.