Wrexham celebrate their promotion back to the English Football League with an open top bus parade. (1:41)

Wrexham announced that they will hold talks with goalkeeper Ben Foster about a new deal while confirming top scorer Paul Mullin's contract has been extended.

Both Foster and Mullin played a key role, especially during the latter stages of the campaign, to help the Hollywood-owned team end a 15-year wait for promotion back to the English Football League (EFL).

Foster came out of retirement to sign a short-term contract with the club in March and saved a 97th-minute penalty in the 3-2 win against closest rivals Notts County last month that put Wrexham on course for promotion as National League champions.

Last month, the former Manchester United and England goalkeeper said he is considering whether to continue his playing career at Wrexham next season.

Mullin also enjoyed a stellar season with 46 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions and has been rewarded with a contract extension for another season.

Wrexham also confirmed that 11 players are set to leave the club this summer.

Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney tried to persuade Gareth Bale to come out of retirement to play for the club next season, but his agent said the player "doesn't want to play football anymore."