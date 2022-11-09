Gab & Juls preview Group H at the 2022 World Cup, with Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea fighting to qualify. (1:01)

South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min has confirmed he will be available for selection for the World Cup in Qatar after undergoing surgery earlier this month to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

Son, 30, sustained the injury in Spurs' Champions League win at Marseille last week following an aerial clash and required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being substituted and walking unsteadily down the tunnel.

"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won't miss this for the world," Son wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I can't wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon."

South Korea's hopes at the World Cup, which begins in less than three weeks, rest heavily on captain Son, who has scored 35 goals in 104 appearances for his country.

They will kick off their campaign on Nov. 24 against Uruguay and also face Ghana and Portugal in Group H.