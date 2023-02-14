Grimsby have been barred from taking inflatable fish mascots to the South Coast. Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Grimsby Town fans have been told their iconic Harry Haddock inflatable mascots will not be welcome at their forthcoming FA Cup fifth-round tie away to Premier League Southampton.

Fans of the fourth-tier club, nicknamed the Mariners because of the town's fishing industry, are often seen brandishing the inflatable fish at grounds.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

But a request to allow them at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium on March 1 has been turned down by the South Coast club.

"The Club have today received confirmation from Southampton that Harry Haddocks will not be permitted at St Mary's for our Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round tie," a statement read.

"We share our supporters' inevitable frustration at this decision but we know you will support us brilliantly in our first FA Cup Fifth Round tie since 1996."

Grimsby fans reacted with dismay on social media, one describing Southampton's stance as "codswallop."

Another message on Twitter said: "The football world has officially gone mad. @SouthamptonFC have officially banned the legendary small fish Harry Haddock. You couldn't make this up.

"With the problems at Southampton, I'd have thought they would have bigger fish to fry."

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League table while Grimsby are 17th in League Two.

Grimsby are expected to have 5,000 fans in the stadium but have been warned that inflatable Harry Haddocks that get through the security net will be confiscated.

Reuters have reached out to Southampton for comment.