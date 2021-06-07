Gab & Juls warn that Covid could still upset Euro 2020 after Spain's Sergio Busquets tests positive. (1:02)

Spain's Euro 2020 preparations have been disrupted after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced that all the other squad members have tested negative. Spain begin the European Championship against Sweden on June 14 in Sevilla.

Busquets, 32, captained Spain in Friday's friendly draw with Portugal in Madrid. Spain's players did not train on Sunday but underwent tests, which revealed Busquets' positive result.

The Barcelona midfielder left the national team on Sunday in medical transport as per the protocol while other players, who have yet to be vaccinated, will remain in isolation and have personalised training.

All media activity has been cancelled while Tuesday's international friendly against Lithuania in Madrid will be played by the Spain Under-21 team, whose manager is Luis De la Fuente.

Aside from Busquets, eight players -- Jose Gaya, Mikel Oyarzabal, Thiago, Adama Traore, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Fabian Ruiz and Ferran Torres -- in Spain's squad have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is Busquets' natural replacement and coach Luis Enrique will have to decide whether to drop Busquets or keep him in the squad.

UEFA allows for a change of a player from the registered list due to injury or COVID-19 but does not allow for the increase in the number of players called up, which is 24.

Spain take on Poland on June 19 in Group E and Slovakia four days later.