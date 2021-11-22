A player and two members of staff at Spanish club Atletico Tomelloso were injured after a hit-and-run incident following Sunday's regional game at C.D. Quintanar.

Following their 1-0 loss at Quintanar de la Orden, Toledo, Tomelloso players and staff were outside their bus that was parked at the Alfonso Viller García stadium before the return trip home when two individuals attempted to run them over with car.

"About 10 minutes later, these two people, at the wheel of an off-road vehicle, tried to run over our staff and coaching staff, then fled," Atletico Tomelloso said in statement.

"It has resulted in three people being hurt, our physio Marta, our equipment manager Jose and our player Jose Luis Gallego... We will take legal action against these two people who have already been identified so that the weight of the law falls on the perpetrators of this violent, premeditated and cowardly act."

C.D. Quintanar confirmed to ESPN on Monday that the car did not stop after it hit the metallic trunk that was filled with Tomelloso's equipment.

The impact caused the trunk to then hit the player and the two members of staff.

Quintanar said those hurt did not need medical attention after the incident and police arrived minutes later to take statements.

While they could not state whether the incident, which happened in a narrow road near the stadium, was intentional, Quintanar told ESPN: "It could have been worse."

Quintanar condemned the incident in a statement on Sunday: "Our club wishes Atletico Tomelloso a good journey back, we regret the incident that occurred, and which is foreign to our club's philosophy, and we are happy that nothing serious happened."