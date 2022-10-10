Iker Casillas said his Twitter account was hacked after deleting a post which said he was gay. Filip Singer/EPA

England and Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze said there is a need for "more education" after Iker Casillas posted on twitter that he was gay, before deleting the tweet and later saying his account was hacked on Sunday.

Speaking in a news conference ahead of the England game against Czech Republic on Tuesday, Bronze said the reaction on social media shows the need for more education.

"Hacked account," former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Casillas said. "Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community."

Meanwhile, former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol, who replied to Casillas' now-deleted tweet saying "it's time to tell them about us", issued an apology on Twitter saying he "made a mistake" and it was a "stupid joke."

"Obviously at the beginning no one really knew it was a joke," Bronze said.

"But I think the reaction that has been had on social media from the beginning of not knowing what it was to then thinking it was a joke, to thinking it was hacked, whatever it was, the reaction just shows that there still needs a lot of education, a lot more openness about these kind of subjects, because that kind of reaction wasn't normal."

"It shows that there is still a lot of education and still a lot of conversations to be had to make the world and social media a better place, and people more comfortable to have open conversations when they are real, or when they're not."

LGBTQ+ sport groups have condemned Iker Casillas' tweet as "damaging" to the community. Pride flag football

LGBTQ+ sport groups have condemned Casillas' tweet, saying it was "dispiriting" and "disappointing."

Pride in Football criticised the tweet, saying it was "misjudged, ill-timed and disappointing."

"That tweet, six words, 32 characters, has the chance to do a lot of damage," Pride in Football said in a statement on Twitter.

"We should not be seeing 'jokes' at the expense of others in 2022, or ever, period. The homophobic reaction on the back of that tweet is not OK.

"In November, the World Cup is in a country that persecute people because of their gender identity and sexual orientation. High profile sports stars joking about that exact thing is damaging to people in the community."