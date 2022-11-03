In 2014, E60 went to Qatar to report on the plight of migrant workers there. This spring, they went back, to see what has changed, and not changed, in the last eight years. (2:16)

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged Spain to include his former captain Sergio Ramos in their World Cup squad.

Ramos, 36, is in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain in his second season at the club having joined from Madrid in August 2021.

"Without a doubt he should go to the World Cup because of the quality he has," Ancelotti told reporters after Madrid's 5-1 Champions League win over Celtic. "He is one of the best centre-backs in the world."

Ramos endured an injury-hit first season with the French champions but has made 18 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

"Last year was tough because I had a lot of problems, as well as having to adapt to another club after almost a lifetime at Real Madrid," Ramos said on Tuesday before PSG's win over Juventus in the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos and Carlo Ancelotti enjoyed success during their time at Real Madrid together. Photo by Denis Doyle - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"Throughout my career I have been injured very little. At no time did I think it was the end. There are challenges that life gives us, and if there is something that gives meaning to my way of being, it is effort, personality and perseverance. I feel good again.

"I'm ready but ultimately it doesn't depend on me but on [Spain coach] Luis Enrique, who I respect a lot."

Ramos has not featured for Spain since March 2021 but earlier this season, Luis Enrique left the door open for the defender to return to the national team.

Speaking of Ramos and Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas, Luis Enrique said: "These players have been in the national team and can return to the squad all the time. There is no doubt."

Ramos is hopeful his good spell at PSG will earn him a spot in Luis Enrique's World Cup squad.

"I have the enthusiasm to return to the national team and play in this World Cup," he said. "Hopefully I can be in Qatar."

Ramos was a key figure in helping Spain to win three consecutive international tournaments -- the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2008 and 2012.

He is Spain's most capped player with 180 appearances and has scored 23 goals with La Roja.