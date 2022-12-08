Spain announced the departure of Luis Enrique as coach of the national team on Thursday following the team's shock penalty shoot-out defeat to Morocco in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

The former Barcelona manager, whose contract with Spain was set to end this month, took full responsibility for his team's earlier than expected exit from the tournament in Qatar.

A statement from the Spanish FA said: The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years.

"The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish Soccer Team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and their collaborators. Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, José Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach."

The announcement comes as no surprise. Luis Enrique had said in the aftermath of Tuesday's loss to Morocco after a goalless draw that he would discuss his future with Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales next week. However, pressure mounted on Luis Enrique with fans and national media calling for his resignation after what they described as a "fiasco."

Spain players wanted Luis Enrique to continue as coach and had spoken out in his favour.

The 52-year-old guided Spain to the semifinals of Euro 2020 and the final of the Nations League in 2021, and recently steered La Roja to the final four of the 2023 Nations League.

Luis Enrique's time as Spain boss came to a frustrating end. JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

The Spanish FA had offered him a contract extension before the World Cup but Luis Enrique postponed that decision until after the tournament.

Rubiales praised Luis Enrique's commitment to the national team ahead of the game against Morocco, saying: "Luis Enrique is a top-level manager, who agreed to take over on a financially weak offer and turned down attractive offers from English clubs. We will speak with him after the World Cup to assess the work that is being done and he will have complete freedom if he wants to leave. I'm really grateful to him. He renewed the blood of the National Team with players under 20 years of age and reunited everyone around the Spain team."

Spain had the third-youngest squad at the World Cup, with Gavi, 18, and Pedri, who turned 20 during the tournament, as starters while they had Alejandro Balde, 19, and 20-year-old strikers Ansu Fati and Nico Williams coming off the bench.

Spain could not have asked for a better start to the tournament than a 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica, the country's biggest ever World Cup win. Alarm bells began ringing when Germany scored a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw and concerns deepened after Japan came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in their final Group E game.

Spain had most of the possession against Morocco but failed to score in 120 minutes and then missed all three penalties they took in the shootout to crash out of the competition. The Spanish FA have not announced who will replace Luis Enrique.

However, Spain's under-21 coach Luis de La Fuente is reported to be the preferred candidate to succeed him. De la Fuente, 61, has been at the helm of the U21 side since 2018 and led them to the European Championship title in 2019 and silver at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The Spanish FA added in their statement: "The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects. The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire federation, which will always be his home."