The United States women's team loses 2-0 in Spain, their second loss in the space of five days. (0:57)

Spain's women's team coach Jorge Vilda has extended an olive branch to the rebel 15 players by declaring his willingness to have dialogue but is also ready to move forward without them.

With the World Cup eight months away, Vilda on Friday left out the players that refused to be selected in the previous call-up and has instead named the group that drew with Sweden and beat the United States in last month's friendlies.

Spain take on Argentina on Nov. 11 and face Japan four days later as part of their World Cup preparations.

"We are open to dialogue," Vilda said. "I believe in dialogue and problems can be resolved by doing that."

The rebel players denied claims they wanted Vilda sacked but stated they wanted a "firm commitment towards a professional project."

"We don't know what has happened," Vilda said. "We are waiting to get that information. I would like to know. I've encouraged any of those players to come out and say if anything was done that was not correct.One day things will have to be cleared.

"What we know is that they have excluded themselves from the national team and for the time being there hasn't been any contact.

"You don't expect this, especially with the national team having grown in the past seven years. It's unpleasant and we wish it hadn't happened. But we have to accept the situation. There are 15 players that cannot be called up because they have excluded themselves."

Jorge Vilda took over as Spain's head coach in 2015. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

FUTPRO, the female players' union, is acting as mediator in the conflict between the Spanish FA and those players.

Vilda, 41, took charge of the Spain national team in 2015 having previously coached the under-17s and under-19s. He is under contract until 2024 and has the federation's full support. Vilda says he is happy with the players he has available.

"We have made a selection of great players that have proved and shown an incredible attitude," he said.

"We are enthusiastic and happy with this list. We are focusing on the present and in the future, as in eight months' time we have a World Cup.

"As for me, I'm just focusing on football, on the team, otherwise it would be difficult to have achieve what we did [last month]. We played well against Sweden in that [1-1] draw, to compete against the United States and beat them for the first time. That's thanks to those players and to the coaching staff."

He insists Spain has plenty of talent.

"We've got seven players on this list that could make their senior debuts," he said.

"We have the best youth system in the world. We've seen what the U17 [recently crowned U17 World Champions] and U20 [reigning European U20 Champions] squads have done.

"As for us, we need time [to lift a title]. We are on the right path. We, and the players that are here, are convinced that this is the way to win and we have room for improvement."