Gab Marcotti explains why LaLiga have to leave the investigation to the Spanish authorities. (2:22)

Why LaLiga can't take action against Barcelona for alleged refereeing scandal (2:22)

LaLiga have confirmed that an investigation is underway regarding a possible case of match-fixing during last season's Copa del Rey.

The fixture in question is Levante's 8-0 first round win over Huracan Melilla, which was played on Dec. 2, 2021.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

A statement from the Spanish league on Thursday said that second division side "Levante are completely unaffected and not under investigation."

The investigation is being carried out by Melilla Magistrate's Court and was opened following an anonymous tip-off received by LaLiga's whistleblower channel.

Huracan Melilla were only founded in 2020 and play in the fifth tier of Spanish football having been promoted last season.

They reached the Copa del Rey for the first time last year after beating Atarfe Industrial 2-1 in a qualifying game.

However, their journey ended emphatically when they were beaten 8-0 at home by Levante, who were a LaLiga side at the time.

The circumstances surrounding that defeat are now being looked into.

Levante, who are not under any suspicion, were knocked out by Alcoyano in the next round, with the competition eventually won by Real Betis, who beat Valencia on penalties in the final.