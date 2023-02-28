One of the most anticipated games of the season takes place on Thursday as Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, available to viewers in the U.S. live on ESPN+ from 2 p.m. ET.

Which players are in form? How do the teams line up? Who will win? Here's everything you need to know about the El Clasico on Thursday.

Barcelona form

The mood can change quickly at Barca these days, and there's a remarkably different outlook going into Thursday's Clasico compared to last month's Supercopa final against Madrid, which they won 3-1.

Xavi slammed Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Almeria, just their second in LaLiga this season, as Barcelona's "worst performance of the campaign" and it's hard to argue with him. With Pedri and Ousmane Dembele missing through injury, Barca lacked creativity, resorting to crosses most of the time and they ended the game with just one shot on target.

That loss came after Europa League elimination at the hands of Manchester United and back-to-back defeats have raised a few questions around Camp Nou. Do they have the squad depth to get over the line? Was the money spent at the start of the season invested wisely? On top of that, they remain without the influential duo of Pedri and Dembele and have now also lost star striker Robert Lewandowski to injury.

In general, though, Barca have been remarkably consistent on the domestic front and are much improved defensively. They still have a seven-point lead at the top of LaLiga and a cup final to play for, but recent performances have been poor enough to generate doubts heading into a tie against a Madrid side that's known for being so good over two legs.

Xavi describes himself as someone who loves a challenge. Well, there are few bigger for Barca than a three-game series against Madrid which could dictate whether this, his first full season in charge of the Blaugrana, is deemed a success or not.

Xavi's Barcelona travel to Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knowing they have to stay in the tie. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid form

Madrid are often much better at riding with the punches than Barcelona and go into Thursday's meeting in relatively good shape following a patchy spell in the league in January. Dropped points against Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Mallorca saw them slip eight points behind Barca after the World Cup, and the gap is still at seven points despite only managing a draw against Atletico Madrid at the weekend. Barca's defeat to Almeria feels like a lifeline for Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead of the league Clasico later this month.