The Spanish Players' Union (AFE) will report Rayo Vallecano women to the country's Department for Work and Social Security for not having a doctor with the team on Sunday when they fell to 2-0 defeat over Athletic Bilbao.

Rayo defender Camila Saez suffered a knock on her head in the 55th minute of the Primera Iberdrola game after colliding with Bilbao's Naroa Uriarte.

The game was halted for four minutes as both players were treated by Athletic's doctor as Rayo were "lacking a doctor," according to the referee report.

Saez was later substituted due to a cut on her head, while Uriarte continued playing after being given the go-ahead by the medical team.

The referee report will be one of the documents AFE will include in their complaint as per the collective agreement signed in February 2020, where all clubs must have a plan for labour risk prevention that in this case has not been applied.

AFE has said it believes that Saez, who is in her fourth season at Rayo, was not given the required cover from her club.

"All of our support to our colleague Camila Saez," the organisation said in a statement "We wish you a speedy and satisfactory recovery. Rayo Femenino's situation is unsustainable. AFE will report the appropriate claim for the non-compliance of the labour risk prevention."

Rayo players reported last week that their existing working situation is not "fitting for a first division club" and have requested that AFE take action to "defend their rights."

In their complaint, Rayo Femenino players indicated that they work "in a scenario of great inequality, in terms of facilities, material and personnel, compared to their colleagues in the men's first team."

"To this day, we do not have basic sports equipment or a gym where we can carry out our professional work on a daily basis," the players said. "Similarly, we do not have medical services, a doctor and a physiotherapist to accompany us during the season."

Madrid's Department for Work and Social Security accepted in October a complaint filed by Rayo Vallecano Femenino players through AFE for not being registered for social security at the start of the season.