The second El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona of the 2021-22 LaLiga season will be played on March 20, the league announced on Wednesday.

The meeting between the two sides will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, and broadcast live on ESPN+, with kick-off scheduled at 9 p.m. CET (4 p.m. ET).

The Clasico will be the first in LaLiga for Xavi Hernandez as manager since taking over at Barca in November following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman.

It will also be a first for new arrivals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres, who joined Barca during the January transfer window.

League leaders Madrid beat Barca 2-1 on Oct. 24 at the Camp Nou in the reverse fixture, with striker Sergio Aguero scoring his only goal for Barca after joining the club as a free agent in the summer.

It proved to be the last of his career with Aguero, 33, forced to retire in December because of a heart problem.

The two sides met most recently in the Spanish Supercopa semifinal in Saudi Arabia, where Madrid ran out 3-2 winners after extra time.

Madrid are 15 points clear of fourth-placed Barca, who have a game in hand.