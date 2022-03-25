Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard will undergo surgery to remove a metal plate in his right ankle, which will see him miss the stretch run of the season.

Los Blancos did not confirm how long Hazard will be sidelined but sources have told ESPN it is hoped he will return before the end of the campaign.

"In the coming days, our player, Eden Hazard, will undergo surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula," a Real Madrid statement read.

The Belgium international had surgery on his ankle in March 2020.

He had a metal plate inserted and it is believed the string of injuries he has suffered since are related to that operation.

Hazard was in favour of undergoing surgery on the same ankle a year ago to resolve his injury woes but instead opted for a conservative treatment as advised by his club.

Hazard, 31, has scored one goal in 22 appearances across all competitions for Madrid this season, with his last appearance coming on Feb. 19 in a 3-0 league win over Deportivo Alaves.

Madrid have a busy schedule coming up with six games in April, including a Champions League quarterfinal tie against Hazard's former club Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are nine points clear of nearest rivals Sevilla at the top of LaLiga with nine games remaining.

Madrid end their LaLiga campaign at home to Real Betis on May 22.