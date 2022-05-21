Rodrigo Faez discusses Real Madrid's reaction to reports that Kylian Mbappe will be staying at PSG. (0:33)

LaLiga are considering taking legal action against Paris Saint-Germain over their renewal of Kylian Mbappe's contract, sources have told ESPN, after the forward decided to snub a move to Real Madrid and stay in France.

ESPN reported on Saturday that Mbappe has informed Madrid president Florentino Perez, as well as PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and teammates, that he would not be leaving Paris.

The forward, who had been widely expected to join Madrid when his existing deal expires on June 30, is now set to sign a new three-year contract with PSG.

Sources have told ESPN that LaLiga are studying whether to report PSG for what they believe to be a breach of UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, with a decision likely when Mbappe's new deal is made official.

On Saturday, LaLiga president Javier Tebas called PSG's renewal of Mbappe "an insult to football."

Tebas said on Twitter: "What PSG are going to do renewing Mbappe with large quantities of money (who knows where and how they pay it) after posting losses of €700 million in recent seasons and having a wage bill of over €600 million is an INSULT to football. [PSG president Nasser] Al-Khelaifi is as dangerous as the Super League."

Tebas has been an outspoken critic of PSG under owners Qatar Sports Investments -- a subsidiary of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund -- as well as the Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City, describing their business models as "financial doping."

He has also attacked UEFA's Financial Fair Play controls as being inadequate.

"What isn't understandable is that [PSG] are able to reject offers like the one they received for Mbappe," he said last September, after the Ligue 1 club had refused to sell the player to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

"The controls in France are failing. They're doing damage to the European market. UEFA's system is mistaken. We're going in the wrong direction."

Tebas and PSG president Al-Khelaifi became unlikely allies in their opposition to the European Super League following its attempted launch last year.

Tebas described the project as a "coup d'etat" and "a joke." PSG refused the chance to join as one of its twelve founding members, with Al-Khelaifi leading alternative efforts at reform as new chairman of the European Clubs' Association.