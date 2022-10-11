Luis Rubiales has been in his role since 2018. Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images

LaLiga sides Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal have demanded an apology from the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after he said they were the three teams he most disliked.

El Confidencial released a series of messages on Tuesday allegedly sent by RFEF president Luis Rubiales in a conversation with his father in which he expressed disdain for the three clubs.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

"Let's see if we can wipe the floor with them, they are the teams I like least bar one out of all of them," he wrote about Sevilla during a match they ended up losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in 2020.

Replying to his father, who said he disliked Sevilla and Valencia, Rubiales added: "For me, in this order, it is Villarreal, Sevilla and Valencia."

Sevilla's defeat to Madrid in that game included a disallowed Luuk de Jong goal, which led Rubiales to add: "They will be on my back about VAR."

The three clubs have branded Rubiales' remarks "disrespectful, unacceptable and arrogant" and suggested they distort the transparency of the competition.

"Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal wish to express our joint condemnation of the RFEF president's contempt towards our clubs," the joint statement said.

"The conversation in which he speaks with such affront, animosity and arrogance towards the three clubs is unacceptable coming from someone who holds a position of such responsibility and who must look after the interests of all Spanish football clubs equally.

"Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal condemn Rubiales' disregard and lack of respect towards our organisations and, most importantly, towards the feelings of the supporters. Likewise, we express concern for the possible consequences that his attitude towards our clubs may have, given his behaviour does not contribute to the transparency of the competition.

"Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal urge Rubiales to rectify the situation and to apologise publicly to the three clubs and our fans."

El Confidencial have released a string of private messages obtained from Rubiales' phone throughout the year, including conversations with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique about taking the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

The RFEF reported the theft of information to the police, while Rubiales said he believed the "mafia" are behind the act in a bid to discredit him.

Rubiales has been RFEF president since 2018.