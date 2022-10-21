Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss new Super League CEO Bernd Reichart's comments that the project will come into effect in less than three years. (1:15)

A strike by LaLiga clubs this month in a row over Spain's new sports law cannot be ruled out, sources have told ESPN, although the parties hope to reach an agreement before such drastic action is deemed necessary.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has called an extraordinary assembly next Thursday, Oct. 27 to discuss concerns and next steps over the latest draft of the government legislation, which is expected to be passed before the end of this year.

The league is unhappy that an amendment intended to prevent Spanish clubs from participating in a breakaway Super League has been withdrawn, alleging pressure from Super League backers Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The amendment would allow LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to refuse a license to clubs playing in competitions which aren't recognised by football's governing bodies.

A meeting took place on Monday involving Spain's Minister of Culture and Sport Miquel Iceta, LaLiga president Javier Tebas and representatives of 15 clubs from LaLiga's first and second divisions, but the issue remains unresolved.

Sources told ESPN the league and its clubs were lobbying to have the draft changed and believed they would be able to convince the government to backtrack on the removal of the amendment.

A strike to put the league season on hold would be a last resort, but could not be entirely ruled out, sources said. The company behind the Super League -- A22 Sports Management -- appointed a new CEO, Bernd Reichart, this week in the latest move to revive and rehabilitate the dormant project.

The three founding member clubs which have remained publicly supportive of the Super League -- Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus -- are currently awaiting a ruling from the European Court of Justice, expected in December, as to whether UEFA's control of European football constitutes an illegal monopoly under EU competition law.