LaLiga president Javier Tebas has hit out at the elitism and exclusivity of the revamped Super League project by highlighting the "spectacular" Seville derby on Sunday.

Tebas retweeted a tweet from Real Betis showing images of the pregame entertainment show ahead of their home game against city rivals Sevilla.

More than 54,000 attended the clash at a packed Benito Villamarin stadium that finished 1-1 and included an own goal, a superb 81st minute equaliser from Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj and three red cards.

Tebas wrote: "Spectacular!! For A22Sports [of the Superleague], Real Betis and their fans can't play in the Super League and like them, many other clubs in Europe.

"They say they don't generate money and their games are not 'interesting.' What they have to learn."

A22Sports is the company promoting the revamped plan of the Super League that is expected to start in 2025.

The breakaway competition, which was made up of 12 European giants, including Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as six Premier League sides, was launched in April 2021 but collapsed 48 hours later after English clubs pulled out due to a widespread public backlash and political opposition.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the only three clubs of the 12 that remain involved in the project.

According to Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22 Sports Management, the revamped Super League project will be more inclusive with "sporting merit applied," which was one of the main criticisms of the initial plan.

Football's governing bodies, UEFA and FIFA, are against the creation of the Super League. LaLiga are against the Super League because they believe it will damage domestic competitions.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) is set to rule in the coming months on the challenge made by Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus to the alleged monopoly control they say UEFA has over international competitions.