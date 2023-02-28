Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno react to Vinicius Jr. facing a racist incident before Real Madrid took on Atletico Madrid. (3:24)

Spain's anti-violence commission proposed a fine of €4,000 ($4,200) and a 12-month ban from stadiums on Tuesday for the fan who racially insulted Vinicius Junior in a Spanish league match.

The punishment is expected to be imposed by authorities against the fan who is accused of abusing the Real Madrid forward during a game at Mallorca on Feb. 5.

The fan, reportedly a 20-year-old Mallorca season ticket holder, may also face criminal charges. He was identified by club security officials and is also believed to have insulted Villarreal player Samu Chukwueze in another match. Both Vinicius and Chukwueze are Black.

Vinicius was also insulted after the Mallorca match when he stopped to pose for photos and sign autographs for fans.

The Brazilian has been subjected to insults since he came to play in Spain five years ago, though very little has been done to punish fans.

Valladolid recently suspended 12 season ticket holders while investigating their alleged verbal abuse of Vinicius.

The first trial against a fan who racially insulted a player in Spain is expected to begin this year following remarks by an Espanyol supporter against Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams a few years ago.

LaLiga has filed complaints to authorities for racist insults or chants against Vinicius, with some of them being shelved by prosecutors.

The league has also increased the number of overseers at matches to try to identify perpetrators of insults against players, especially when Vinicius plays.

Authorities have yet to find those responsible for hanging Vinicius' effigy from a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid last month.

The anti-violence commission also proposed issuing the same fine and ban as the Mallorca fan to an individual who made Nazi salutes during a third-division game this month, and to a fan who racially insulted a player in a volleyball match in December.