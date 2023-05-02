Takefusa Kubo scored and Dani Carvajal was sent off as Real Madrid lost 2-0 at Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Tuesday.

An even first half saw Aurelien Tchouameni and Eder Militao go close before the home side hit back with chances for Alexander Sorloth and David Silva. Mikel Oyarzabal had a penalty appeal waved away before Militao threatened again with a header.

Real Sociedad went ahead in the 47th minute as Kubo capitalised on Militao's misplaced pass and Madrid's task became more difficult when Carvajal was shown a second yellow card, before substitute Ander Barrenetxea sealed the win late on.

Rapid reaction

1. Half-strength Madrid struggle ahead key clashes

This was always going to be a tall order for Real Madrid, going away from home to one of LaLiga's best teams with so many absentees. There was no topscorer Karim Benzema, rested, or player of the season Vinicius Junior, suspended. There was no Eduardo Camavinga -- a recent revelation at left-back -- or the injured Luka Modric, while David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are still unavailable, too.

All that, coupled with a late 10 p.m. kickoff in the Basque Country, with one of the biggest games of Madrid's season, the Copa del Rey final with Osasuna, just four days away (not to mention the first leg of the Champions League semifinals clash against Manchester City next Tuesday).

It's no surprise, then, that Madrid came up short. They competed well for 45 minutes, matching La Real for long spells, before the game started to slip away from them with Kubo's goal, followed by Carvajal's somewhat unfortunate red card. It didn't help that the team looked toothless with the rarely seen Mariano Diaz up front. This was a night to forget for Madrid, and they'll try to do so as soon as possible.

2. Another mistake for accident-prone Militao

Eder Militao has had a sensational season overall, establishing himself as one of LaLiga's best, most physically imposing defenders, as well as one of its most dangerous aerial threats from set pieces. It's that head of his that's the issue, though.

Every now and then a lack of concentration, almost carelessness, leads to inexplicable errors. It's a fault that coach Carlo Ancelotti has publicly identified, admitting that an occasional lack of focus is Militao's only weakness. Here, the Brazil international passed the ball straight to Kubo to present him with a simple opportunity to open the scoring. A week ago, it was a series of defensive lapses which contributed to Madrid's surprise 4-2 defeat away at Girona.

Militao's gifts -- his recovery pace, his quality on the ball, his ever-improving goal record -- are so great that it's a risk that is worth taking. But if he's to continue his development into one of the world's very best defenders -- a path he himself has said he believes he's on -- it's a flaw that needs to be dealt with.

3. Raucous crowd spurs La Real toward top-four finish

What a season for Real Sociedad. They're now tantalisingly close to Champions League qualification for the first time in a decade -- they're eight points clear of Villarreal in fifth, having played a game more -- with a team packed full of homegrown players, playing thrilling football in front of a raucous Anoeta crowd.

The outstanding player here was David Silva, 37. The former Manchester City star hasn't always hit the heights in LaLiga that he achieved in his ten years in the Premier League -- how could he -- but this was a jaw-droppingly good display, with more touches and passes completed than any other player on the pitch, and an assist for Barrenetxea's goal too. When he was substituted in the 89th minute, coach Imanol Alguacil wrapped him in a deserved, fierce embrace.

It wasn't all about Silva. Kubo got his goal, Mikel Merino was solid in midfield, and keeper Alex Remiro dealt with Madrid's first-half chances. La Real's progression under Alguacil has been remarkable, becoming top six regulars and winning the 2020 Copa del Rey. The next step is the Champions League.

Best and worst performers

BEST: David Silva, Real Sociedad.

Rolled back the years with an inspired, utterly dominant midfield performance.

BEST: Take Kubo, Real Sociedad.

Pounced when the opportunity came to score against his former club.

BEST: Alex Remiro, Real Sociedad.

Made some crucial first half saves.

WORST: Eder Militao, Real Madrid.

Gifted Kubo the initial goal of the game.

WORST: Mariano Diaz, Real Madrid.

Looked uninterested and ineffectual in attack.

WORST: Marco Asensio, Real Madrid.

Didn't give Madrid enough of an outlet on the right.

Highlights and notable moments

Takefusa Kubo scoring against his former side.

Needless to say, Dani Carvaja didn't agree with being sent off.

After the match: What the players/managers said

Real Madrid defender Nacho: "We made defensive mistakes, we've had them in a few games, above all in the league. This is a tough stadium and with a man down, it's very difficult. ... In recent games we aren't showing the level that we should in a competition like LaLiga. It's a very difficult league and we haven't been up to it."

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti: "The first half was good. Then we gifted them the first goal and everything was more complicated. In the first half the low block worked. In the second half we started very badly, with a gift, and let's hope it's the last one."

Ancelotti, on the team's injuries: "It was an intense game, a lot of duels, but nothing special. For Saturday's game we'll recover almost all of the players, the only one who won't be there is [Ferland] Mendy, but [Fede] Valverde, [Karim] Benzema, they can be available for Saturday."

Ancelotti, on Eder Militao's defensive error: "He has to wake up, fast."

Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information research)

- The last time that neither Karim Benzema nor Vinicius Junior appeared in a LaLiga game for Real Madrid was in May 15, 2022 vs. Cádiz (1-1).

- This is Real Madrid's sixth road LaLiga loss this season. The last time it lost six road league games in the first 33 matchdays was in 2001-02 (ended the season with 10 road losses).

- Real Sociedad seek to qualify for the Champions League for the 3rd time and first since 2013-14 (also qualified for 2003-04).

