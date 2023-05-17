Guardiola promises not to overthink his tactics vs. Real Madrid (0:52)

Getafe have filed a formal complaint over Real Madrid's substitution of Eduardo Camavinga during Saturday's LaLiga game, which if upheld, would see Madrid's 1-0 win become a 3-0 defeat.

Madrid were set to replace Marco Asensio with Alvaro Odriozola in the 84th minute of the match at the Bernabeu when Camavinga's knee injury forced a change of plans, and the French midfielder was withdrawn instead.

Getafe have now registered a complaint with the Spanish football federation (RFEF)'s competition commission, arguing the Asensio substitution had already been made and that Madrid were therefore guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that Madrid have been notified of the charge and must now respond, with a decision expected in the coming days.

If the allegation is upheld, the penalty is a 3-0 loss, as well as a fine.

Sources told ESPN that Getafe, who are 18th in LaLiga and facing potential relegation, had not initially planned to file a complaint, before a change of heart over the last few days.

TV images show substitute Odriozola running onto the pitch as Madrid prepare to make the change, but as Asensio walks towards the assistant referee on the touchline, he stops before exiting the field, as Madrid's coaching staff become aware of Camavinga's injury following a tackle from Getafe defender Juan Iglesias.

Asensio then remains on the pitch, and moments later, Camavinga is withdrawn instead.

Getafe's argument is that the substitution took effect from the moment that Odriozola entered the field, and referee Juan Martinez Munuera should not have been allowed Madrid to change the player being replaced from Asensio to Camavinga.

Madrid are second in LaLiga, 14 points behind champions Barcelona and two ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid with four games left to play.

They play Manchester City on Wednesday in their Champions League semifinal second leg, with Camavinga in the squad having recovered from the minor knee injury sustained against Getafe.