Athletic Bilbao is one of Spain's oldest and proudest clubs. Their neighbors in Basque country hold themselves to the same standards when it comes to passion and commitment while chasing bigger goals than trophies in Spain. Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Futbol is in our DNA; it's as central to our culture as our architecture and gastronomy."

Mikel Barcena speaks for Deportivo Alaves, the Spanish Primera Division club where he serves as sponsorship and activation manager. But he could very well be speaking for soccer in all of Spain -- in particular, the four clubs that are the heartbeat and pulse of the Basque region.

Consisting of four provinces in north-east Spain and three in south-west France, the Basque region is home to some of Spain's biggest clubs. The four -- Athletic Bilbao, Sociedad Deportiva (SD) Eibar, Alaves and Real Sociedad -- are proud members of the top league in Spain, arguably the best league in the world. Each team holds tight to philosophies specific only to them, but an inquisitive fan might detect more similarities than the clubs, with their loyal and rabid fan bases, would care to admit.

While part of one of the richest leagues in the world, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona sitting atop the financial mountain with what seems like an embarrassment of riches (in both talent and resources), the four teams from Basque Country collectively embrace a philosophy of achieving excellence but not at the risk of sacrificing their strong cultural traditions. The quartet happily play the role of David while the rest of the world is Goliath.

Athletic Bilbao is the only side in top-level European soccer to restrict itself to local players from the Basque region, a rule designed to maintain the team's identity but not necessarily their racial makeup. SD Eibar, the epitome of the "little engine that could" and playing only its fifth season in Spain's top division, is one of the smallest clubs in La Liga with a total market value of $72.49 million, a pittance compared to powerhouses like Real Madrid (total market value: $1.18 billion). Their home city (population: 27,406) is quite content with its 8,000-seat Ipurua Municipal Stadium and has little interest in growing for the sake of it.

Small or not, SD Eibar isn't at the mercy of Messi's wrath when Barcelona comes to town as he did on Feb. 22, scoring four goals in a 5-0 win. "It's literally about surviving," explains Mark Jones, senior online sports reporter for the Mirror. "Eibar got promoted to La Liga in 2014 for the first time ever, and they just want to stay. Staying above the relegation line means another year; another year of global exposure; another year of playing against Messi and all that that brings; for them, surviving is success."

Like Athletic Bilbao, SD Eibar recruits heavily from the Basque region, the only notable exception being Takashi Inui, the Japanese attacking midfielder whose presence has worked on and off the field, from a global marketing perspective. Athletic Bilbao believe that their sweet spot is fourth in the La Liga table, in the shadows of (but not too far from) mainstays Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. "They want to see themselves as the fourth biggest side in Spain," Jones says of Athletic Bilbao, whose eight league titles are fourth in Spain behind Real, Barca and Atletico.

"They've established a 53,000-seat stadium and they've got the European Championships coming in the summer, and they matter. So for them, mattering in the Spanish system is a bigger thing over the championships, the trophies they lift or the records they set."

At best, success looks different for all four.

"For Real Madrid, perhaps, success for them is to be the most important club in the world, including throughout the U.S., China, South America and Europe," explains Javier Ibanez, a La Liga communications manager. "For a team like Eibar, the goal is to remain in first division and for a club that used to be in the third division [and] fourth division for such a long time, for them, they say staying in first division is like a miracle."