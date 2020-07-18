Regions of Spain have been shut down since experiencing a second wave of infections. Ian Walton/Getty Images

Police in Spain are investigating reports of an "infected vs. non-infected" coronavirus football match being organised on social media.

Officers in the region of Navarra, in the north of the country, are looking for the people behind the game, which is due to take place on July 20.

The match -- which was to feature a team of players who had previously contracted the virus facing a team who had not -- was intended to raise money for charity, with proceeds going to the fight against the coronavirus.

The cyber crime unit of Navarra's Chartered Police are investigating possible public health offences committed by the organisers, due to the danger of possible mass infection at such an event.

Local government officials confirmed on Saturday that there are 40 positive coronavirus cases in the region.

All group sporting activity was banned in Spain during the country's state of emergency -- which ended last month -- while La Liga was put on hold for three months, from March 12 until June 11.

The delayed 2019-20 season concludes this weekend, with the final round of first division matches taking place on Sunday.

Real Madrid clinched the title on Thursday with a victory over Villarreal.

Spain has seen over 28,000 deaths and 260,000 positive cases since the pandemic began.

The situation had been steadily improving but there is now some concern about a "second wave" with a concentration of cases in the regions of Catalonia and Aragon, which borders Navarra.

Since La Liga restarted, matches have been played behind closed doors, and Spain's health minister Salvador Illa said it is unlikely fans will be allowed to attend games in September, when the 2020-21 season is due to begin.