La Liga club Sevilla became the fifth club in Spain to confirm that a member of its squad has been infected with coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spanish second division sides Almeria and Real Zaragoza each announced that one member of each of their teams had tested positive for coronavirus during a regular test.

Real Madrid revealed on Tuesday that striker Mariano had tested positive ahead of the team's return to training after a week off. Mariano, who is asymptomatic, is isolating at home and will miss Madrid's Champions League Round of 16 return leg at Manchester City.

Fuenlabrada have 26 squad members infected, 22 of which are isolating in a hotel in La Coruña.

Sevilla said in a statement: "A member of the first team has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in good health, asymptomatic and is currently isolating at home."