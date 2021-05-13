Real Madrid celebrate with the La Liga trophy in 2020. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

ESPN+ will be the new home of La Liga in the United States after reaching an eight-year deal for English-and Spanish-language rights which begins in August 2021.

Every La Liga match will be live on ESPN+ as well as select matches in the second tier of Spanish football. ESPN already brings fans Copa del Rey, Copa de la Reina and Supercopa Espana coverage.

La Liga is home to some of the world's best players at prestigious clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla FC. El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the most iconic club matches in world soccer.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring La Liga to ESPN in the U.S.," La Liga president Javier Tebas said. "This is an historic eight-season agreement in U.S. soccer broadcasting that speaks to the power of La Liga and its clubs in the largest media market in the world and will bring the world's best soccer league to American screens in a more comprehensive and modern way than ever before."

As well as live matches, there will be a variety of surround programming such as match previews, highlights, magazine shows and continued coverage on signature ESPN+ shows ESPN FC, Jorge Ramos y su Banda and Fuera de Juego.

Beginning Saturday, May 15, a curated collection of LaLiga programming will debut on ESPN+. Highlights include an ESPN FC LaLiga special; episodes of LaLiga Center spotlighting the best goals, the best U.S. players in league history, and more; LaLiga Top Moments; the three-part Galacticos documentary about Real Madrid in the early 2000s; and United States of LaLiga, a showcase of unique stories about La Liga fans across North America.

"This agreement creates a true home for La Liga in the U.S. for years to come and cements ESPN+ as the premier platform for soccer," ESPN+ Executive Vice President and General Manager Russell Wolff said in a statement. "We're excited to showcase the brilliance of La Liga in our English and Spanish coverage for the growing legion of soccer fans and ESPN+ subscribers."

The eight-year La Liga rights agreement adds to the lineup of soccer on ESPN+, which includes Spain's Copa del Rey, the German Bundesliga, MLS, England's FA Cup, English Football League (EFL) and Carabao Cup, Dutch Eredivisie, Scottish Premiership, UEFA National Team Football and the United Soccer League.