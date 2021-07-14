La Liga had tried to host games abroad before but had been blocked. Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has said it is open to discussing the possibility of staging La Liga games outside of Spain.

RFEF president Luis Rubiales said on Wednesday he will invite his La Liga counterpart Javier Tebas in the coming days to discuss making changes to the format of the league with the aim of making it a "more attractive" competition.

Rubiales and Tebas have been at odds on numerous issues over the past years.

The RFEF blocked La Liga's attempts to stage regular season games in North America.

"Tebas and I are not going to think the same," Rubiales said on Wednesday. "Of course, I accept to bring forward several pacts for football.

"In the coming days I will invite Tebas to change the La Liga format. We've changed the format of many competitions. We are in a position to present a different format, more attractive, with fewer games, more breaks in the calendar, neutral grounds... and of course, we can study the issue of playing a game overseas."

La Liga signed a 15-year marketing agreement with Relevent Sports in August 2018 to promote the game in North America and have tried since then without success to stage several league games in the United States.

However, it needs the support of the RFEF as well as Spain's Sports Council, UEFA, CONCACAF and U.S. Soccer.

Players and fans were opposed to games being staged overseas.

The RFEF changed the formats of the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup from the 2019-20 campaign to make it more exciting.

The Copa del Rey switched to a single match format, with the exception of the semifinals, which remained a two-leg tie, while the Spanish Super Cup changed from a match between the league winners and the cup winners to a four-team competition.

While the RFEF blocked La Liga from staging games overseas, it did take the 2018 Spanish Super Cup to be played outside of Spain for the first time ever as it was hosted in Tangier, Morocco.

TheRFEF then signed a €120 million deal for the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to host the Supercup for three years. It was moved to Spain last season due to COVID-19.