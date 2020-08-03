The postponed match between Fuenlabrada and Deportivo La Coruna will be played at Riazor. David Ramos/Getty Images

The Spanish Football Federation's Competition Committee has decided that Fuenlabrada's postponed game at Deportivo La Coruna will be played on Wednesday.

The game was originally scheduled for the final day of the La Liga SmartBank season in A Coruna on July 20 but was postponed after a coronavirus outbreak was detected in Fuenlabrada's team hours before kick-off. Fuenlabrada needs at least a draw to grab the final playoff spot that is currently held by Elche. Deportivo is already relegated and will have only pride to play for

A Fuenlabrada statement said: "The Fuenlabrada need just a point at Deportivo to finish sixth in Spain's second tier and take the final promotion playoffs spot. Competition Committee has ruled that Deportivo v Fuenlabrada game will be played on August 5. This club believes that justice has been done as we are able to compete the season, something we will do with the highest of enthusiasm."

Several clubs, including Deportivo, which head into Wednesday's encounter with nothing to play for after other results in the final round saw them demoted to the third division, had requested for Fuenlabrada to be punished for a serious breach in health regulations.

Fuenlabrada travelled to A Coruna without a doctor and with several players that upon arrival tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 26 Fuenlabrada players and staff were infected with the coronavirus, 22 of which had to be placed in isolation in a hotel in A Coruna.

The Madrid outfit claimed it had followed the protocol set by La Liga while La Liga insisted it had authorised Fuenlabrada to travel.

La Liga's request to cancel Fuenlabrada's game at Deportivo due to the unprecedented situation that the team was facing and give the final promotion playoff spot to sixth-place Elche was rejected by a judge last week.

The Spanish FA considered adding two more teams to have a total of 24 sides competing in next season's second division as an exceptional measure but after a four-hour meeting on Monday, its Competition Committee has ruled that the game in A Coruña can be played.

Fuenlabrada players returned to training on Saturday and have reiterated their wish to play at Deportivo and have a shot at promotion.

Spain's top flight finished without any problems with Real Madrid winning the title.

However, Espanyol, who finished La Liga at the bottom of the standings, are now demanding for La Liga to scrap relegation.

The Barcelona-based club, which had players infected with COVID-19 in March, said in a statement on Monday: "Taking into account all the conditioning factors that have occurred since the return of the competition and in light of the events that have happened in recent days in which various clubs have raised their voices due to the injustice and lack of solutions, RCD Espanyol defends the elimination of relegation this season in the competitions supervised by LaLiga."

Spain has been one of the most affected countries in Europe because of the coronavirus pandemic.