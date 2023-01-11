Real Madrid beat Valencia on penalties in their Spanish Supercopa semifinal on Wednesday after the game finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Madrid took the lead in the 39th minute in Riyadh, Karim Benzema scoring a penalty after he was brought down by Valencia defender Eray Comert. Valencia levelled in the opening seconds of the second half, Samuel Lino finishing Toni Lato's cross at the far post.

In the shootout, Comert and Jose Gaya both missed from the spot, seeing Madrid progress to Sunday's final, where they'll play either Barcelona or Real Betis.

Rapid reaction

1. Off-form Madrid dig deep to win on penalties

Madrid went into this tournament under pressure after Saturday's 2-1 LaLiga defeat at Villarreal saw them fall three points behind leaders Barcelona in the title race. The mood wasn't helped by calf injuries to David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni, either. The trip to Saudi Arabia -- starting with this semifinal -- was an opportunity to get their season back on track, against a talented but limited underdog Valencia side.

It proved to be an exhausting, often frustrating evening. The first half was encouraging at times -- Madrid deserved their lead when Benzema put them ahead from the penalty spot -- but they never looked entirely comfortable, either. Valencia started superbly after the break, catching out a sleepy Madrid with Lino's equaliser, and went on to cause the Supercopa holders problems throughout the second half and into extra-time.

Madrid's rhythm was disrupted by a series of enforced substitutions, too, with Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao all going off with injury problems. It all added up to an awkward game, decided in the end by a penalty shootout, where Madrid's experience in this kind of high-pressure game gave them the edge.

2. Madrid's inconsistent defending cause for concern

Madrid's double-winning success last season was down to a reliable defence based on a compact low block, just as much as the devastating attacking threat posed by Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. This year, despite the addition of a world-class defender in Antonio Rudiger, they seem to have lost some of that consistency and -- more worryingly -- hunger at the back.

The starting defence here consisted of Vazquez at right-back -- with Dani Carvajal only fit enough to start on the bench -- a centre-back pairing of Militao and Rudiger, and the reliable, if a little pedestrian, Nacho at left-back. Those second-half injuries saw Vazquez and Militao replaced by Carvajal and Ferland Mendy, another player who has been badly out of form.

Valencia's veteran forward Edinson Cavani caused problems throughout. He should have done better with a first-half header that was well saved by Thibaut Courtois. Valencia's equaliser was a case study in poor defending, Nacho giving Lato too much space to swing in his cross, and Vazquez beaten by Lino at the far post. Courtois was required to perform more miracles in extra-time.

It isn't just about the defenders, of course. You wonder if the team are missing the protective shield that Casemiro provided before his move to Manchester United. Here, Toni Kroos did his best as a holding midfielder, but it's never been his preferred position.

3. Flashes of Benzema brilliance show he's finding his form

It's been a stop-start, injury-hit season for Benzema, but there were enough moments here to suggest the Ballon d'Or winner isn't far off the level Madrid need him to be at if the team are to challenge for trophies this year. One piece of skill in particular stood out: a first-half stepover and nutmeg combo that allowed Benzema to ghost past Comert inside the box without breaking his stride.

It was Benzema's run in behind, spotted by Militao, that saw him brought down clumsily by Comert to put Madrid ahead with a coolly converted penalty. There was a gorgeous one-two with Rodrygo in the second half, executed with the fluid economy of movement that makes Benzema one of football's most enjoyable players to watch, and numerous other flicks and tricks after that before playing his part in the shootout.

Benzema's goal-scoring record in this competition is excellent. He has six Spanish Supercopa goals, a total only beaten by Raul Gonzalez (with seven) and Lionel Messi (with 14). Now he has the chance to draw level with, or even overtake, Raul in Sunday's final.

Best and worst performers

BEST: Karim Benzema, Real Madrid. Looked a cut above every other player on the pitch, putting together a personal highlights reel of clever touches.

Real Madrid overcame Valencia on penalties to move on to Sunday's Spanish Supercopa final. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

BEST: Samuel Lino, Valencia. Consistently Valencia's most fun player to watch this season. Scored and looked lively until he went off.

BEST: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Valencia. Courtois was a candidate -- and made a crucial save in the shootout -- but the Valencia keeper edged it in the game itself with a number of big saves.

WORST: Eray Comert, Valencia. Gave away a penalty with a reckless challenge, and missed in the shootout, putting his kick over the bar.

WORST: Lucas Vazquez, Real Madrid. Had a really difficult evening before going off injured.

WORST: Justin Kluivert, Valencia. Another disappointing performance from a player who has underwhelmed all season.

Highlights and notable moments

In all likelihood, Valencia won't be looking forward to Madrid and Benzema visiting the Mestalla on May 21.

After the match: What the players/managers said

Marco Asensio: "It was a difficult game, without much rhythm for either team. It was hard for us but the important thing is we're in the final and going for another trophy."

Courtois on whether he's worried by Madrid's form: "Worried? No. Maybe we have to score more goals, and not concede like we did the other day at Villarreal or today at the start of the second half, we have to start better. We have to look with calm tomorrow with the coaching staff where we can improve, our pressing, we'll see for Sunday what tactics we use. But nothing worries us."

Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information research)

- Benzema now has an eight-game scoring streak against Valencia, his longest such streak against any opponent.

- Benzema has six career Supercopa goals. Only Messi (14) and Raul (7) have more.

- Benzema is the second player to score in five straight Supercopa games and first since Messi did so between 2010 and 2012.

Up next

Real Madrid: With that penalty shootout win, Madrid move on to the Spanish Supercopa final for a date with either Barcelona or Real Betis on Sunday (1:30 p.m. ET, stream live on ESPN+).

Valencia: Valencia travel to Asturias next Wednesday for a Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie against Sporting Gijon.