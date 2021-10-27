VAR determines Tim Melia can carry on in goal for Sporting KC after putting a wrestling move on Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan. (0:52)

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia has been suspended for one match by the MLS disciplinary committee following his "Rock Bottom" foul on Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan.

Following a goal-mouth scramble during the teams' match on Saturday, Melia wrapped his right arm around Roldan's shoulders and drove him to the ground but avoided a red card.

The incident was reminiscent of WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's famous finishing move "the Rock Bottom." The film star tweeted about the incident.

"�� this is called delivering a devastating, "Rock Bottom" �������� + I assume player in green got up and fought his ass off, unless he got his bell rung. + I also assume there was a card delivered in the red color palette ��," Johnson's tweet read.

Melia will serve his suspension during SKC's game against the LA Galaxy on Oct. 27. As well as the suspension, Melia was issued an undisclosed fine.

"The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct following his actions in the 56th minute of Sporting Kansas City's match against Seattle Sounders FC on October 23," a Major League Soccer statement read. "The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card. ...

"The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and/or clear and obvious simulation/embellishment."