Rennes celebrated Champions League qualification for the first time with an event in their stadium but neighbours were unexpectedly woken early in the morning due to the noise.

The French club secured a place in next season's competition after Sevilla overcame Wolves in the Europa League quarterfinals on Tuesday. Rennes advance to the group stages as the four teams left in the Europa have already qualified for the Champions League.

Rennes observed the achievement with a DJ playing the Champions League anthem over the public address system at Roazhon Park around 11 p.m.

However, people who lived close to the ground reported hearing the song on a 20 minute loop at 3 a.m.

"The music was extremely loud," one witness told local publication Ouest-France. "I honestly think everyone must have been woken up. It sounded even louder than on matchdays!"

The club has not issued an official apology for the noise but president Nicolas Holveck said there was a celebration at the stadium with members of staff.

"We had a small event at the stadium with the employees and some players," he told France Bleu. "It was a very very beautiful night with a fantastic outcome.

"That the four [Europa League] semifinals have already qualified for the Champions League, it's just incredible and it's truly a great pleasure tonight."

Ligue 1 has enjoyed success in this season's Champions League campaign with Paris Saint-Germain making the semifinals and Lyon knocking out Italian giants Juventus.