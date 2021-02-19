In "The Conversation," Wes Morgan highlights a few younger players in the Premier League who are utilizing their platform to impact change. (1:07)

Red Star Belgrade apologised for racial abuse aimed at AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic during their Europa League clash on Thursday.

The two sides met in the Serbian capital and Ibrahimovic, who is a Swedish national of Bosnian origin, was the victim of abuse from the sections of the home crowd.

A video circulating on social media showed a man shouting a derogatory word used for Muslims in Serbia at Ibrahimovic.

"As a club, we have done everything to ensure that the organisation of the match was up to the level of the two big clubs, and we will not allow one primitive individual to cast a stain on the traditionally well-known hospitality of our country and our people," the statement read.

"Red Star, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, will find the aforementioned individual and insist on him bearing all the consequences of such behaviour."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was subjected to ethnic abuse during AC Milan's clash with Red Star Belgrade. Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The match finished 2-2 with Red Star, who were down to 10 men, scoring a stoppage time goal to earn a draw.

Information from AP was used in this report