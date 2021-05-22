Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal of the game as Barcelona wrapped up the season with a 1-0 win at already-relegated Eibar.

Griezmann's acrobatic effort in the 81st minute ensured Barca finish the season in third place behind champions Atletico and second-placed Real Madrid.

Positives

Griezmann's goal meant Barca ended a run of three games without a win. It doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it was something at the end of a difficult season.

Ronald Koeman also took the game to make changes, with more minutes handed to the likes of Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza and Ilaix Moriba, who could play important roles in the club's future.

Negatives

A run of one win in five games meant Barca's fate was decided before Saturday's final round of fixtures in Spain. Slip ups against Granada, Levante and Celta Vigo in recent weeks mean they finish outside the top two for the first time since 2007-08.

Questions now turn to the future. Koeman rested Lionel Messi at Eibar, among others, and that could mean the forward's played his last game in a Barca shirt. His contract expires in June and he's yet to comment on his future beyond then.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Koeman made three changes at half-time and Barca did improve. There was some criticism before the game for resting Messi, Pedri and others, but the win vindicates his decision to give some tired legs a rest with nothing to play for.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Neto, 7 -- Filled in for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen and had to work to keep a clean sheet, with a first-half save from Kike the highlight.

DF Ronald Araujo, 6 -- Made a couple of important interceptions but will have to work on his quality on the ball to keep his place next season.

DF Frenkie de Jong, 6 -- Started in the middle of the defence before moving into midfield to end the season as Barca's most used player.

DF Oscar Mingueza, 5 -- Had a couple of lapses of concentration in the first half and was taken off at the break.

MF Sergino Dest, 5 -- Hasn't had the best end to the season but will no doubt be better next year for everything he's experienced in his first campaign at Barca.

MF Ilaix Moriba, 6 -- Hobbled off with an ankle injury in the second half after doing well alongside Sergio Busquets in the middle of the park.

Barcelona's French forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring a goal against Eibar. Getty Images

MF Sergio Busquets, 6 -- One of the few veterans to start the game, although he seemed to go through the motions with nothing to really play for.

MF Junior Firpo, 5 -- Came off at half-time having failed to make his mark on a rare start.

FW Francisco Trincao, 5 -- Like Junior, he was taken off at the interval after a low-key 45 minutes.

FW Antoine Griezmann, 6 -- Took his goal well to take his tally for the season to 20 in all competitions and tried to be the crux of the Barca attack with Messi missing, but things didn't quite come off.

FW Ousmane Dembele, 6 -- Like Griezmann, not a lot came off for Dembele but he did help set up the winning goal.

Substitutions

DF Samuel Umtiti, 6 -- Replaced Mingueza at the break and did OK.

FW Martin Braithwaite, 5 -- Added a focal point in attack but didn't do much to trouble Eibar.

MF Jordi Alba, 6 -- An improvement on Junior, who was always going to struggle coming in from the cold.

MF Riqui Puig, 6 -- Added energy to a performance that was otherwise lacking it.

MF Miralem Pjanic, NR -- Introduced late on after Griezmann's winner.