British police are hunting for a man who fired shots from an air gun and drove into people who had gathered at a central England pub to watch the Euro 2020 clash between England and Scotland on Friday.

Four people were injured, West Midlands Police said Saturday. None were in a life-threatening condition.

The police force said the driver of a silver Volvo fired a BB gun before hitting people outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge, 125 miles (200 kilometres) northwest of London, soon after the game ended.

Scotland and England played to a 0-0 draw in the match between the historic rivals.

A man and a woman in their 20s were being treated in a hospital for serious leg injuries and two women for less serious injuries.

Police said they believed it was "a targeted attack" and were searching for the driver, who fled on foot.