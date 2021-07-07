Herculez Gomez questions if Jozy Altidore will be missed on the Gold Cup roster for the USMNT. (0:47)

CONCACAF giants the United States and Mexico have learned their first opponents at the Gold Cup after qualifying wrapped up on Tuesday.

Mexico will start their campaign on Saturday July 10 against Trinidad and Tobago after the Soca Warriors defeated French Guiana 8-7 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Later on Tuesday, Haiti triumphed 4-1 over Bermuda to book a showdown with the USMNT; that match will be played on Sunday July 11 in Kansas City.

Guadeloupe won the day's other qualifier, pipping Guatemala 10-9 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The United States have lifted the CONCACAF Gold Cup six times, most recently the 2017 edition. The USMNT won the inaugural tournament in 1991 before being crowned regional champions again in 2002, 2005, 2007 and 2013.