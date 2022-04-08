Craig Burley sees so many problems at Manchester United and isn't sure Erik ten Hag will be able to succeed there. (1:33)

Ralf Rangnick says he has told the Manchester United board "what needs to happen" at Old Trafford in the summer but says he will only pass on advice to the next permanent manager if he asks.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is the leading candidate to take the reins after a search that has also included talks with Mauricio Pochettino.

Rangnick has revealed he has already passed on his thoughts about the current squad to club chiefs and insists he will be available to guide the new manager if he is approached.

"I have told them how I see the current squad and what needs to happen in my opinion," Rangnick told a news conference on Friday.

"The rest I cannot answer now because it depends on the new manager. If he is interested and willing to speak about that and interested in my opinion I will need to wait and see what happens.

"We spoke regularly with board members and they know what I think needs to happen in the summer.

"If the new manager has been announced then if he wants to get my advice then I am more than happy to speak to the new manager about that but right now it will be something in private and internally."

Rangnick takes his team to Everton on Saturday needing to win to stay in the race for a place in next season's Champions League.

United are three points adrift of the top four with eight games to go and will be looking to take advantage of Arsenal's slip up at Crystal Palace on Monday when they travel to Goodison Park.

Everton, meanwhile, need a result for different reasons after Wednesday's defeat at Burnley left them just a point above the relegation place.

"I know the team is able to do that [get into the top four] and win three games in a row but now it is about winning the next game," added Rangnick.

"We didn't win against Leicester, we only had a draw at home, so now it's an away game at Everton. As I said, it's a highly important for both teams and we need to start tomorrow to get three points and hopefully get another three points against Norwich.

"They are playing for Manchester United, they have to believe we can win away at Everton and I'm pretty sure we can show that in tomorrow's performance."