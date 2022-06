Argentina won the men's Finalissima against Italy at Wembley. (Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

A women's Finalissima between the winners of this year's Women's Euro and Copa America Femenina will be played in Europe, European football's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

UEFA said the date and venue of the event will be announced in due course.

- Watch Women's Euro 2022 LIVE July 6-31 on ESPN (U.S.)

- Women's Euro 2022 kits: Italy get jersey with floral design

- Ranking Finalissima cup against every major international trophy

The Women's Euro tournament will be played in England in July, while the Copa America Femenina will be held in Colombia during the same month.

The announcement comes following the men's Finalissima, which was won by Argentina 3-0 against Italy at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.