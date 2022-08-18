The Futbol Americas team discuss Jesus Manuel 'Tecatito' Corona's move from FC Porto to Sevilla. (1:15)

Sevilla's Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona will miss the World Cup after the Mexico international fractured his fibula in Thursday's training session.

The winger also suffered ligament damage in his left ankle.

The LaLiga club announced Corona will undergo surgery on Thursday and is expected to be out of action between four and five months.

"He has suffered a major injury in training," Sevilla said in a statement.

"Tests have revealed that he suffers from a fractured fibula and deltoid ligament in his left ankle."

Corona, who joined Sevilla from FC Porto earlier this year, started in the Spanish side's league opener, a 2-1 loss at Osasuna on Aug. 12.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui had feared Corona's injury was serious.

Speaking ahead of Friday's league clash against Almeira, Lopetegui said: "Tecatito got injured this morning.

"It doesn't look good. He was taken by ambulance and I hope it's not serious, but I insist, it doesn't look good."

Corona, 29, has scored 10 goals in 71 appearances for Mexico since making his national team debut in 2014.