Diego Cocca leaves Atlas after delivering a long-awaited Liga MX title.

After winning back-to-back Liga MX titles, including their first championship since 1951, Atlas announced Friday that they will part ways with manager Diego Cocca.

The news came just days after Atlas failed to qualify for this season's 2022 Apertura playoffs. Cocca will leave after taking charge of Atlas' final game of the Apertura, at home to Necaxa on Oct. 1.

Despite securing unprecedented trophies in the 2021 Apertura and 2022 Clausura seasons, a 2W-4D-10L start to the current tournament and a spot outside of the playoffs proved enough to end of the 50-year-old Argentine's reign.

Injuries, a limited roster and two shortened preseasons due to consecutive playoff runs impacted Los Rojinegros this summer.

Along with friendlies and a 2-0 Campeones Cup loss to MLS' New York City FC on Sept. 17, the Guadalajara club was recently averaging one match every 4.66 days in the Apertura.

"It's not a prize to become champion and then have 10 days to prepare for the next season," stated Cocca earlier this month.

"We don't have a big roster."

Before Cocca's initial introduction, Atlas had just one Liga MX title to their name. They'll now seek to fill the void of the coach who was selected as the league's best manager in 2021-22.